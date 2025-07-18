Adding controller support as an afterthought has been a huge undertaking both implementation-wise and testing-wise and should have been released in a separate patch. But since that would mean no new content for non-controller users, i decided to skip 0.5.9 and head straight for 0.6.0.
Xbox Controller Full SupportDemining now fully supports Xbox Controllers.
- Everything in the game has been made playable using an Xbox controller.
- Switching between your Xbox Controller and M&K is done seamlessly by tracking your last used input method.
- A brand new flip-side of all UI components has been added to the game for controller-support and is instantly applied accordingly at any point in the game.
- Disarming mines has been partly reworked so you can do it as comfortably with a controller as with M&K.
New Natural Event: WildfiresExploding mines now leave random amounts of burning debris around their impact zone. These fires will gradually spread throughout the world until next rain-fall.
New Debuff / Enemy Condition: Burning
- Players or wildlife that come in contact with fire starts burning immediately.
- To avoid getting grilled, afflicted players has to come in contact with water (Ponds, rivers, rain) as soon as possible.
- Enemies that are burning will eventually pass out. But if they hit a player before doing so, the player will be caught on fire.
EnemiesMost enemies can now interact with the new fire and/or also step on mines. The idea is to gradually thin out the amount of mines that are active in the world to put more pressure on players in late-game and also a secondary way for wildfires to erupt.
Mad Deminer
- Can now catch fire. (A burning enemy will put any players they attack on fire)
- Can now trigger mines.
Tiger
- Can now catch fire.
- Can now trigger mines.
Nesting Spider
- Can now catch fire.
Mimic
- Can now trigger mines, but only if they have fully emerged and are on the move.
New Enemy: CamelThe camel is a borderline hallucination that is only visible or heard by the player its currently hunting. If evaded, it will switch target or engage its current target from a different angle until giving up and disappearing - for the moment being.
- A new type of enemy that will sneak up on random players from behind.
- Like hallucinations, it will mostly only engage with players in a "worsening" mental state.
- It will stalk a player and is harmless for as long as you don't look at it.
- Camels can spawn randomly after 1AM and is guaranteed to spawn if a very distorted siren is heard at any point during your shift.
- Shooting will slow it down rather than stop it in it's tracks.
- It will stop hunting eventually if evaded a couple of times.
- Due to their hallucinogenic nature, they cannot interact with mines or catch fire.
Weather
- It now visually pours rain into excavated ruins and inside the well if its raining on the surface.
- If extra thick fog afflicts your world, a sanity-buff will be added to inform you while its active.
- Removed the red-themed lightning setting from the game.
Player Character
- While inspecting your metal detector, your character no longer applies certain animations that would make it disorienting.
- You can now press shift/left thumbstick to toggle sprint instead of having to hold down the button to maintain running.
UI
- Added buttons as an alternative way to increase/decrease all slider values under options.
- You can now disarm mines completely without the need of using your mouse or moving your hand.
- You can now randomize your Units name on the menu.
- The friend list on the lobby screen has been properly sorted to only show online friends with the addition of a special symbol next to your friends that are playing Demining right now.
- Added a hover animation for items in your inventory and a completely reworked inventory interaction system if using a controller.
- Added a hover animation for cables on a mine.
- Added an overview of processed material amounts for each save-file on the save selection screen.
Bugs
- Fixed a visual bug where strafing and running could sometimes skip the running animation whilst applying running speed.
- Fixed a bug where flare gun projectiles could instantly hit the player who shot it.
- Fixed a bug where falling out of bounds would get you stuck in the ground upon getting teleported back to your last good location.
- Fixed a bug where you wouldnt be able to open the pause menu after declining the sleep popup.
- Fixed a bug where picking up a naturally spawned consumable would override the inventory capacity if carrying exactly 15 consumables.
- Fixed a bug where new weather effects could activate out of sync for a client after exiting an in-door area. (I think).
- Fixed CPU spikes that could happen while it rained under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug where the players heartbeat couldn't be heard whenever it should.
