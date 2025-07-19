This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all!

The DashFire team has been hard at work for the last 3 months creating new content for all of you, and today is the day where we feel comfortable getting the community involved in the testing!

So, what's new?

Features:

Server Browser: We heard you loud and clear, while DashFire is fun with friends, sometimes branching out and playing with others is fun too!

Text Chat: Chat with other people in the lobby through the in game text chat!

New Weapons: Two new weapons for you to play with, a baseball bat with a powerful charge attack, and dual SMGs to melt your opponents at close range!

New maps: We decided to scrap the old stuff and start fresh. Play on two brand new maps!

Dozens of Quality of Life Changes: We really wanted to hone in on the game feel of DashFire, and we've done loads of tweaks and additions to get it to a state that feels even better to play than before!

Art Overhaul: We've decided to go higher-poly, aiming for a more early-2000s look, we hope you enjoy the new changes!

And many more!

How To Enter the Playtest:

Right click on DashFire in your Steam library

Click on Prefrences

Go to Betas

Click on the Beta Participation dropdown, and select beta - The beta branch for testing DashFire

We hope you're as excited as we are to get all these new features out to the public for wide-spread playtesting!

For your feedback, you can either post them here, on the Steam discussion board, or on our Discord Server that will be linked below and on the Steam Page!



We hope to see you on the battlefield!

Team DashFire

https://discord.gg/u3EkUakU