We have a new build for you with a lot of improvements & bug fixes! 🥳💪
Lovense Implementation:
Pair your device with the game by enabling game mode on your app and filling out your device IP in the game menus, and enjoy patterns being played alongside the scenes of the game and studio.
There is also an OFFICIAL PAGE at Lovense for us 😎
And at the bottom of their page, there is an explanation on how to use their toys with Treasure Island
Customization:
Save and Load. You can now create global presets and rename them to apply them to your character or sidekick in-game.
Customization improvements: Pieces of clothing fit better together, no longer overlapping or clipping inside. Additionally, you can wear shorts over your genitals and whatnot.
New pieces of clothing are also available, and it's just the beginning!
Misc:
Day and Night:
We are simplifying the day-night cycle for events in the game, as we found using various hours was too confusing for both players and development. The hours are 6 am to 6 pm for Day and outside of this for Night.
Display of Controls for the Car at the bottom right
Incoming features:
Chapter 2 is approaching, and combat is progressing at increasing speed.
Improvements on locomotion, especially on vaulting
Optimisation again, we are making steady improvements and still have a lot of room to work with when it comes to optimisation.
Bugfixes:
Numerous small bugfixes
Basil is no longer interactable during the investigation
Fixed pistol shooting animation
Lots of bugfixes regarding Customization
Changed files in this update