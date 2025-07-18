 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19278676 Edited 18 July 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have a new build for you with a lot of improvements & bug fixes! 🥳💪

Lovense Implementation:

  • Pair your device with the game by enabling game mode on your app and filling out your device IP in the game menus, and enjoy patterns being played alongside the scenes of the game and studio.

  • There is also an OFFICIAL PAGE at Lovense for us 😎

  • And at the bottom of their page, there is an explanation on how to use their toys with Treasure Island

Customization:

  • Save and Load. You can now create global presets and rename them to apply them to your character or sidekick in-game.

  • Customization improvements: Pieces of clothing fit better together, no longer overlapping or clipping inside. Additionally, you can wear shorts over your genitals and whatnot.

  • New pieces of clothing are also available, and it's just the beginning!

Misc:

  • Day and Night:
    We are simplifying the day-night cycle for events in the game, as we found using various hours was too confusing for both players and development. The hours are 6 am to 6 pm for Day and outside of this for Night.

  • Display of Controls for the Car at the bottom right

Incoming features:

  • Chapter 2 is approaching, and combat is progressing at increasing speed.

  • Improvements on locomotion, especially on vaulting

  • Optimisation again, we are making steady improvements and still have a lot of room to work with when it comes to optimisation.

Bugfixes:

  • Numerous small bugfixes

  • Basil is no longer interactable during the investigation

  • Fixed pistol shooting animation

  • Lots of bugfixes regarding Customization

Changed files in this update

Depot 2757821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link