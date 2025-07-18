BRAWLER MODE added
Move close to an enemy bot (or opponent player if in PvP mode), automatically enter brawler mode.
Camera zooms in.
Weapons become disabled.
Holding left trigger faces player toward brawler opponent.
Right trigger performs randomized kicks, jabs and gun swipes.
New animations and sounds added for these attacks.
Allows player to continue fighting when out of ammo.
Description added to menu controls.
KEYBOARD & MOUSE CONTROLS added
Toggle between K&M / Gamepad in Main Menu – Options
Mode can’t be changed mid-game.
K&M is the default on starting the game.
Only works in single-player matches. Multiplayer games default all players to gamepad input.
K&M controls listed in menus.
BOT ARENA 9 – ADDITIONAL MAP VARIANTS added
ENVIRONMENTAL LIGHT EFFECTS
Added to several weapons and explosions. Explosion flashes, heat from flame throwers etc.
These help make dark arenas easier to navigate.
Graphics options will be added in later update to disable some of these lighting effects on lower spec systems.
STICKY GRENADES
Throw grenades when in Aim mode and they will now stick to any surface.
Will glow if stuck to players, robots or spawners.
Once attached they will explode after a short randomized time frame.
SWORDS IMPROVED
Greater damage.
Explosion impact replaced with spark impact effect.
Ambient particle effect improved.
Lighting effect added.
STARBURST WEAPON IMPROVED
Creates firework on direct impact with players and bots, as well as timed firework if doesn’t impact a bot or player.
Can now also directly damage spawners.
Aim mode variant has its own visual effect and causes a wider, more powerful firework on impact.
PLAYER INDICATORS REDESIGNED for greater clarity of which direction player is facing.
HOVERBOARD rotation corrects itself upon player contact.
Multiplayers can now individually toggle their flashlights and player indicators off.
Assorted small bug fixes.
