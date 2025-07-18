 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19278609
This patch includes a small assortment of new features and improvements.



Patch notes:


  • Added a new small room in the Celestial Observatory to introduce breakable rocks earlier, though you won't be able to break them until you return with the Boost ability.
    • Added a new hat accessory to collect in this room.

  • Added a new tutorial in the first room of the Overgrown Bastion to illustrate the concept of cradling the ball for better shot control.
    • Reduced the speed and range of the moving section in this room to make the shot upward slightly easier.

  • Added an option to toggle Vertical Display Support for virtual pinball cabinets.
    • When enabled, the game camera will try to frame the action better for vertical orientation.
    • When disabled, the game camera will try to frame the action better for horizontal orientation.
    • When set to Auto (this is the default), the game will automatically decide which behaviour to use based on the aspect ratio of the display.
    • This option replaces the experimental --vertical-display launch option previously added in version 1.01.01.

  • Added an option to enable a Speedrun Timer at the top-left showing the elapsed game time.
    • The final game time is also displayed at the end of the credits after you finish the game.
    • Please note that this will only work on new games started after this patch since the game time wasn't tracked previously!
    • The game time is stored when you save your game so you can exit, return later, and pick up with your previous time.

  • Increased the duration of the Boost ability to make long shots easier.
  • Improved camera framing in a few awkward spots.
  • Fixed an issue where an enemy can respawn directly on top of the ball and push it out of bounds.
  • Other miscellaneous bits of polish.

