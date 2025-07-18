This patch includes a small assortment of new features and improvements.
Patch notes:
- Added a new small room in the Celestial Observatory to introduce breakable rocks earlier, though you won't be able to break them until you return with the Boost ability.
- Added a new hat accessory to collect in this room.
- Added a new tutorial in the first room of the Overgrown Bastion to illustrate the concept of cradling the ball for better shot control.
- Reduced the speed and range of the moving section in this room to make the shot upward slightly easier.
- Added an option to toggle Vertical Display Support for virtual pinball cabinets.
- When enabled, the game camera will try to frame the action better for vertical orientation.
- When disabled, the game camera will try to frame the action better for horizontal orientation.
- When set to Auto (this is the default), the game will automatically decide which behaviour to use based on the aspect ratio of the display.
- This option replaces the experimental --vertical-display launch option previously added in version 1.01.01.
- Added an option to enable a Speedrun Timer at the top-left showing the elapsed game time.
- The final game time is also displayed at the end of the credits after you finish the game.
- Please note that this will only work on new games started after this patch since the game time wasn't tracked previously!
- The game time is stored when you save your game so you can exit, return later, and pick up with your previous time.
- Increased the duration of the Boost ability to make long shots easier.
- Improved camera framing in a few awkward spots.
- Fixed an issue where an enemy can respawn directly on top of the ball and push it out of bounds.
- Other miscellaneous bits of polish.
