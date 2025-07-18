Hi all,

Today's small update adds King Slime's secondary weapon, allows you to view the loot you've picked up and fixes some bugs.

The Slime Cube is a weapon the expands on hit and greatly slows down, damages and poisons enemies.

You can now see the loot you've picked up by clicking on your character's portrait in-game. Marbles and unlocked equipment can't be viewed here.

A bug that allowed players joining a game to move through locked doors has been fixed.

An intermittent bug that prevented a trading npc's list of goods from being visible has been fixed. This includes Think Tank's list.

The detailed description of a mob in the Bestiary and in-game had a missing line feed before the status effects. This was fixed.

On the map selection screen, when you click on a map with a secondary entrance like Sunken Caverns, that entrance will be selected by default. You can still select the primary entrance if you want.

Remember to unlock King Slime's weapon by playing with it and finding a gold chest.

Till later,

André