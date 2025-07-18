Options

Voxel Thread Count :

Voxel thread count is now shown in the Graphics Settings menu. If you're experiencing lag or performance issues, try adjusting this in the Main Menu before loading a save. Recommended Settings: Low-end PCs : 2–4 threads Mid/High-end PCs : 4–6 threads BIG DIG MACHINES™ : 6–10 threads



Controls

Look Sensitivity Slider :

You can now fine-tune your camera movement speed.

Invert Y-Axis Option:

For players who prefer flight-sim-style camera control.

Saving

Voxel Autosave :

Added a new autosave system for voxel data. Saves every 25 minutes automatically. Enabled by default . Can be toggled on/off in the Options menu if you prefer manual saves.



Fixes & Improvements

Ore Placement :

Added more ores behind the house in the Big Pit for early-game mining.

Save Reliability :

Fixed a potential issue where saves wouldn’t complete properly on lower-end machines when quitting the game.

Multiplayer Session Recovery:

You can now rejoin your previous online session after leaving.

I’m aware of other bugs and performance issues that some players are experiencing, and I’m actively working on fixes. I’m also looking into a better system for autosaving, as the current version may cause freezing for 2–15 seconds during save events.

Thanks for your patience and support, more updates coming soon!