18 July 2025 Build 19278546 Edited 18 July 2025 – 17:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Mac launch fix

  • Mouse inversion

  • Minor sector optimization

  • Shader compilation optimization

  • Pumpjack draggable fluid fix

  • Bigger conveyor widget

  • Map centering on player

  • Map icon culling

  • Deferred map initialization

