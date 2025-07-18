Mac launch fix
Mouse inversion
Minor sector optimization
Shader compilation optimization
Pumpjack draggable fluid fix
Bigger conveyor widget
Map centering on player
Map icon culling
Deferred map initialization
0.20.0 patch 1
