18 July 2025 Build 19278513 Edited 18 July 2025 – 18:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Got a ton of new fixes, quality of life changes and various other improvements in this update for everyone, thanks to all the great feedback and bug reporting!

Fixes

  • Fixed terrain flattening for building pieces tearing a hole in the terrain at chunk borders

  • Fixed foundation sole plate pieces not being rotatable

  • Fixed unbuilt building pieces losing their terrain flattening status on game load

  • Prevented the ability to place & attach shelter building pieces to other unbuilt pieces - ex. placing a lumber post on top of an unbuilt foundation sole plate

  • Fixed hand/carrying position for a few items

  • Fixed player corpses appearing as standing after a game reload

  • Fixed German translation for metalworking tasks mentioning mud brick kiln instead of clay brick kiln

  • Fixed stone floor not snapping to sole plates like plank floors

  • Fixed missing icons for poultice substances

  • Fixed lumber beam placement on 2nd floor (or any "new" floor) not being interactable until reload

  • Fixed non player related injuries (ex. for creatures) showing up as on-screen messages

  • Fixed issue where dragging potable water to dirtied wound in UI wasn't considered a valid action - apologies to those who were confused by this inconsistency

  • Creatures no longer receive fall damage related fractures to avoid an accumulation of creature corpses in the world

  • Body location infection percentages are now saved properly and aren't reset after a game load

  • Stackable treatment items can no longer be stacked while applied to an injury

  • Applied treatment items can no longer be used to heal an untreated injury via the heal button

  • Fixed hardened pine resin not appearing correctly for co-op players

  • Fixed a bunch of internal exceptions that may be reducing performance

Balance

  • Reduced construction material requirements for new lumber-based shelter pieces

  • Greatly increased clove plant generation chance

  • Reduced dirt collection and sanitation loss rates of injuries across the board

  • Treated injuries collect dirt and grime at a slightly lower rate

  • Small increases to sanitation per unit of water and poultices

  • Sanitized injuries now heal faster

  • Reduced sanitation rate of polypore bandage

  • Slightly reduced cost of stick splint

  • Increased leech damage

Quality of life

  • Fully treated injuries no longer collect dirt or increase bodily infection

  • Sanitation action has been given a more pleasant sound

  • New tooltips added to cleanliness and infection bars in injury UI to display current and max values

  • Improved injury tutorial text to be more clear about the system's mechanics

  • Switched injury heal button text to "recover item" once treatment is applied to make it clearer that the item can be retrieved after the item wears out or treatment completes

  • Removed spotted red mushroom and tall white mushroom caps from polypore bandage crafting recipes

Other changes

  • Removed season progression restriction for new realistic mode games

