Got a ton of new fixes, quality of life changes and various other improvements in this update for everyone, thanks to all the great feedback and bug reporting!

Fixes

Fixed terrain flattening for building pieces tearing a hole in the terrain at chunk borders

Fixed foundation sole plate pieces not being rotatable

Fixed unbuilt building pieces losing their terrain flattening status on game load

Prevented the ability to place & attach shelter building pieces to other unbuilt pieces - ex. placing a lumber post on top of an unbuilt foundation sole plate

Fixed hand/carrying position for a few items

Fixed player corpses appearing as standing after a game reload

Fixed German translation for metalworking tasks mentioning mud brick kiln instead of clay brick kiln

Fixed stone floor not snapping to sole plates like plank floors

Fixed missing icons for poultice substances

Fixed lumber beam placement on 2nd floor (or any "new" floor) not being interactable until reload

Fixed non player related injuries (ex. for creatures) showing up as on-screen messages

Fixed issue where dragging potable water to dirtied wound in UI wasn't considered a valid action - apologies to those who were confused by this inconsistency

Creatures no longer receive fall damage related fractures to avoid an accumulation of creature corpses in the world

Body location infection percentages are now saved properly and aren't reset after a game load

Stackable treatment items can no longer be stacked while applied to an injury

Applied treatment items can no longer be used to heal an untreated injury via the heal button

Fixed hardened pine resin not appearing correctly for co-op players