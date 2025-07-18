Got a ton of new fixes, quality of life changes and various other improvements in this update for everyone, thanks to all the great feedback and bug reporting!
Fixes
Fixed terrain flattening for building pieces tearing a hole in the terrain at chunk borders
Fixed foundation sole plate pieces not being rotatable
Fixed unbuilt building pieces losing their terrain flattening status on game load
Prevented the ability to place & attach shelter building pieces to other unbuilt pieces - ex. placing a lumber post on top of an unbuilt foundation sole plate
Fixed hand/carrying position for a few items
Fixed player corpses appearing as standing after a game reload
Fixed German translation for metalworking tasks mentioning mud brick kiln instead of clay brick kiln
Fixed stone floor not snapping to sole plates like plank floors
Fixed missing icons for poultice substances
Fixed lumber beam placement on 2nd floor (or any "new" floor) not being interactable until reload
Fixed non player related injuries (ex. for creatures) showing up as on-screen messages
Fixed issue where dragging potable water to dirtied wound in UI wasn't considered a valid action - apologies to those who were confused by this inconsistency
Creatures no longer receive fall damage related fractures to avoid an accumulation of creature corpses in the world
Body location infection percentages are now saved properly and aren't reset after a game load
Stackable treatment items can no longer be stacked while applied to an injury
Applied treatment items can no longer be used to heal an untreated injury via the heal button
Fixed hardened pine resin not appearing correctly for co-op players
Fixed a bunch of internal exceptions that may be reducing performance
Balance
Reduced construction material requirements for new lumber-based shelter pieces
Greatly increased clove plant generation chance
Reduced dirt collection and sanitation loss rates of injuries across the board
Treated injuries collect dirt and grime at a slightly lower rate
Small increases to sanitation per unit of water and poultices
Sanitized injuries now heal faster
Reduced sanitation rate of polypore bandage
Slightly reduced cost of stick splint
Increased leech damage
Quality of life
Fully treated injuries no longer collect dirt or increase bodily infection
Sanitation action has been given a more pleasant sound
New tooltips added to cleanliness and infection bars in injury UI to display current and max values
Improved injury tutorial text to be more clear about the system's mechanics
Switched injury heal button text to "recover item" once treatment is applied to make it clearer that the item can be retrieved after the item wears out or treatment completes
Removed spotted red mushroom and tall white mushroom caps from polypore bandage crafting recipes
Other changes
Removed season progression restriction for new realistic mode games
