Hello my Kritters!



We are so happy to share with you our new Kritter update.

As usual, we added new features, new content and fixed many bugs.



Here are the main things to now:

We added new traps

An electric one that stuns enemies.

And a tar one that slows enemies.

Have fun finding what suits your defense best!

We added telegraphs

A standard in action roguelites that we were missing. For now we added some to the important parts, like on the boss fight and big enemies, but now that it's there, you can expect to see more of them, even on the Kritter part!

The Boss fight is way better and way harder

Yeah the boss is a bit faster and a lot stronger as well. Nice one.

Anyway, the boss now has three new skills that will give you a hard time.

And soooooo much more.

As usuall, please join our discord server and give us your feeddback about the game, it would help us tremendously to make it better!

And a special thank you to all of you for helping us everyday to make Kritter a better game!

It's now time for the patch note :)

Patch Note v0.8.14 - The Big Boss Update

General

We added telegraphs (or skill indicators) for many enemy attacks.

The Boss fight has been reworked a lot, for a way better end of demo experience. The boss now has 3 new skills: a cone slam, a random spikes attack and a fire spiral with dozens of projectiles. All 6 of the boss's skills have telegraphs . It's now possible to skip the cut scene and you can't move nor take damages during this time. The boss door now close behind you, not possible to escape the fight. The engine is directly looted by the boss. There is no more chest. The boss move correctly and it's not possible to get him stuck in the door anymore. The camera is higher to better see the fight.

The "Reset Game" button in the special settings section is now working. Be careful though, using it will wype your entire progression.

The boss tile is slightly smaller.

Gameplay

New traps have been added so you can choose between 3: The electric trap that deals a bit of damages and stun the enemies for 2.5 seconds. The tar trap that slow enemies down to 35% of their move speed.

The big blobs now charge the player properly.

Tracker shots no longer collide with everything, a lot of frustration has been removed.

Engineer turrets now can do critical damages.

The defender light attack no longer make him dash forward.

Lieutenants can no longer get frame freezed after an attack.

Balancing

All the turret damages have been balanced. The railgun's damages are reduced and the bazooka and the machine gun are now stronger.

A lot of enemies have been balanced but we lost count of what we did. In most case, they are stronger now.

All of the enemies skills timing have been reworked.

The first lieutenant has a smaller attack.

The map contains more blue crystals.

Engineer turrets have been reworked so they last longer but have a bigger cooldown time.

Graphics

HDR is back. It was disabled during the last patch by mistake.

UI

The 3rd and 4th circle in the skill tree are now disabled in the demo and shows it properly.

Perks description in the skill tree are more accurate.

In french "ça charge" has now the right font.

Gamepad inputs are no longer shown if you play with a keyboard and mouse.

It's no longer possible to open a UI while the end cutscene is happening.

Misc

The useless church tile now has colliders.

Some objects on the map lacked colliders, it's fixed.

Bugs