Hello, closed beta testers! We've just released 2.9.2-RC05. As part of a huge effort to modernise our titles and get essential stuff working, in this update, we've added VGUI2 - Valve's User Interface System for menus that is used in the Source engine. This was quintessential for getting a Server Browser working properly... so, I'm glad to announce we now have a WORKING server browser!!

🔧 General Updates

Added VGUI2 and a new Server Browser.

🗺️ Map Changes

2Fort

Ammunition added to both bases.

Rocket Launchers moved to the Resupply Rooms, which are next to each flag.

Added more team spawns to the other side of both bases.

🎮 Gameplay