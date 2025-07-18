 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19278319 Edited 18 July 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, closed beta testers! We've just released 2.9.2-RC05. As part of a huge effort to modernise our titles and get essential stuff working, in this update, we've added VGUI2 - Valve's User Interface System for menus that is used in the Source engine. This was quintessential for getting a Server Browser working properly... so, I'm glad to announce we now have a WORKING server browser!!

🔧 General Updates

  • Added VGUI2 and a new Server Browser.

🗺️ Map Changes

2Fort

  • Ammunition added to both bases.

  • Rocket Launchers moved to the Resupply Rooms, which are next to each flag.

  • Added more team spawns to the other side of both bases.

🎮 Gameplay

  • Increased headshot damage in SWAT.

  • Fixed certain gamemodes not using custom maxspeed settings.

  • New shield regen start and stop sounds.

  • Increased the M249 SAW damage value. (Arcade only for now)

  • New gamemode: Shotgun & Bow

Changed files in this update

Depot 3416642
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3416644
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link