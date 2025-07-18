Hello, closed beta testers! We've just released 2.9.2-RC05. As part of a huge effort to modernise our titles and get essential stuff working, in this update, we've added VGUI2 - Valve's User Interface System for menus that is used in the Source engine. This was quintessential for getting a Server Browser working properly... so, I'm glad to announce we now have a WORKING server browser!!
🔧 General Updates
Added VGUI2 and a new Server Browser.
🗺️ Map Changes
2Fort
Ammunition added to both bases.
Rocket Launchers moved to the Resupply Rooms, which are next to each flag.
Added more team spawns to the other side of both bases.
🎮 Gameplay
Increased headshot damage in SWAT.
Fixed certain gamemodes not using custom maxspeed settings.
New shield regen start and stop sounds.
Increased the M249 SAW damage value. (Arcade only for now)
New gamemode: Shotgun & Bow
Changed files in this update