22 July 2025 Build 19278288 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

A new Starfield update is available today, with improvements to the Creations menu as well as crash and stability fixes. Looking ahead, we’re continuing work on future updates and will share more about the exciting things we have planned for Starfield in the coming months.

Update Notes:

General

  • Minor improvements to format and display in Creations menus.

  • Addressed an issue that could cause that Extreme Temperature gear to appear incorrectly.

  • Minor improvements to sorting in the Missions Menu.

  • General crash and stability fixes.

This update is currently in Steam Beta. If you would like to opt in to the Starfield Beta update, please follow these instructions:

  • Open your Steam Library and navigate to Starfield 

  • Right click on "Starfield" and select "Properties" 

  • In the new properties pop-up window, select "Betas" 

  • In the beta drop down to opt into, select "\[beta]" 

  • Wait for app to download new build and launch 

 

For those participating and interested in providing us feedback, please visit #steam-beta-feedback on

discord.gg/bethesdastudios.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19278288
Depot 1716741
Depot 1716742
German Depot 1716743
Japanese Depot 1716744
French Depot 1716745
Spanish - Latin America Depot 1716746
Spanish - Spain Depot 1716747
DLC 2401180 Depot 2401180
DLC 2401181 Depot 2401181
DLC 2721670 Depot 2721670
DLC 2721670German Depot 2721671
DLC 2721670Japanese Depot 2721672
DLC 2721670French Depot 2721673
DLC 2721670Spanish - Spain Depot 2721674
DLC 2721670Spanish - Latin America Depot 2721675
