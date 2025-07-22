This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new Starfield update is available today, with improvements to the Creations menu as well as crash and stability fixes. Looking ahead, we’re continuing work on future updates and will share more about the exciting things we have planned for Starfield in the coming months.

Update Notes:

General

Minor improvements to format and display in Creations menus.

Addressed an issue that could cause that Extreme Temperature gear to appear incorrectly.

Minor improvements to sorting in the Missions Menu.

General crash and stability fixes.

This update is currently in Steam Beta. If you would like to opt in to the Starfield Beta update, please follow these instructions:

Open your Steam Library and navigate to Starfield

Right click on "Starfield" and select "Properties"

In the new properties pop-up window, select "Betas"

In the beta drop down to opt into, select "\[beta]"

Wait for app to download new build and launch

For those participating and interested in providing us feedback, please visit #steam-beta-feedback on

discord.gg/bethesdastudios.