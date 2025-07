In the DARKEST DAYS, Trust No One!

Hello Survivors,

This is the DARKEST DAYS.

To provide a more stable gaming experience, PC Version 0.21.1 of DARKEST DAYS has been released.

Survivors playing on PC are advised to update to the latest version.

Please check below for more details:

■ Release Schedule

- At approximately 10:20 PT on 7/18 (Fri)

■ Update Details

- Fixed an issue where the frame rate temporarily dropped on the PC version





Thank you.

DARKEST DAYS Team