Season 4 will start on 24th July at 4PM UTC. The Transcendence update takes more resources than expected so the coop rework is still in progress. We are hopefully shaking things up with the following changes:

New Multiplayer Upgrades

• Percentage Damage Upgrade

• Increases damage by 5% per level(multiplicative)

• Base cost 20 • Cost formula: floor(20 + 25 * <current level>) * 1.4^<current level>

• Deterministic Crit Upgrade

• On first buy makes every 15th hit deal x5 damage

• Every subsequent buy reduces this counter by 1

• This counter does not reset after a boss

• Base cost 25

• Cost formula: floor(25 + 25 * <current level>) * 2^<current level>

• Added a counter how many hits are left to your next crit. If it shows a 1 then your next hit will crit

Note: This upgrade is soft-capped as level 12, which makes every 4th hit a crit, already costs > 600k.

Multiplayer Change

• Reduced base cost and cost scaling for consecutive hits upgrade

• Slightly increased charge cost scaling

• Added button to attack with all charges at once

QoL

• Pets on Max Promotion are now immediately visible

Fixes

• Fixed a issue where pets did not have the correct free promotion level.

• Farming tutorials they are too advanced have been reseted to ensure correct progression

• Added an option in the menus to reset or skip the farming tutorial (not recommended, its also have no effect when its already done)

• Fixed a bug that caused the free outpost for the tutorial to not be granted when unlocking the Outposts

• Pet Bonus Subclass Exp and Seed Chunk shows now special as per lvl increase to reduce confusion

• Promotion Cost cant be 0 anymore

• Fixed a problem where the inventory could no longer be opened and/or the game could no longer be loaded

• Fixed a issue that caused offline drops not to count towards unlocking the skin