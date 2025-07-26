THE BATTLE OF ZARYA ISLE EVENT (JULY 26 - AUGUST 16):

Zarya Isle became known as the most dangerous Zarya Group territory after their occupation began in 2022. However, it's now time for Task Force Scorpion to launch a full ground invasion and take the region back. Fight across the isle in the all-new 32v32 mode, complete event challenges and so much more.



NEW ARENA MODE: 32V32

Welcome to the biggest team v team experience Overdrive has offered yet. Fight across Zarya Isle to be the team with the most amount of eliminations within a 10 minute time limit. Will you take back the isle?



MINI-ROYALE MAP 2: PARKS

Mini-Royale map 2 is here, welcome to Parks. After a heated conflict between Task Force Scorpion and the Zarya Group for control of this region in July 2024, eventually it fell to the Zarya who have now militarised and setup camps in the area. It's time to take it back and go on one of the most dangerous solo operations yet, can you do it?



MINI-ROYALE PARKS LANDMARKS (6):

- Brawl

- Outpost

- Crash Site

- The Pit

- Park Centre

- Memorial



NEW PERK: MOUNTAINEER (BATTLE ROYALE EXCLUSIVE)

Find the all-new Mountaineer perk in loot crates to prevent fall damage when falling from high places. You can still choose to deploy your parachute for faster mobility however, if you need to quickly pull out your weapon then this perk will ensure you do not take any damage from the fall.



INTRODUCING BATTLE ROYALE RANKED PLAY:

For the first time ever, Ranked Play is now available for free inside Battle Royale. Arena Ranked Play remains exclusive to Premium Edition owners however, this new free to play competitive experience offers a similar progression system as well as standard Zarya Isle Battle Royale gameplay.



RANK REQUIREMENTS:

- 0RP for Recruit

- 100RP for Bronze

- 500RP for Silver

- 1000RP for Gold

- 2000RP for Platinum

- 3500RP for Diamond

- 5500RP for Master

- 8000RP for Grandmaster



HOW TO EARN RP (RANKED POINTS):

- Eliminations: +10RP

- Top 30, 25, & 20 Placements: +5RP

- Top 15, 10, & 5 Placements: +15RP

- Top 4, 3, & 2 Placements: +25RP

- Win: +50RP



DEPLOYMENT FEE:

Upon starting each round, you will have to pay a deployment fee in RP. This fee increases by +10RP each time you rank up. This starts at 0RP in Recruit.



BATTLE ROYALE LOOT ECONOMY UPDATES:

- Increased starting ammo from 60 to 120

- Increased maximum ammo allowed from 180 to 240 (also applies to Arena which was previously at 120)

- Increased ammo stack found in loot crates from 30 to 60 & 120 (both stack sizes can be found)

- Increased combat stim stack found in loot crates from 1 to 2



CHALLENGES:

- Complete the Battle of Zarya Isle challenges to unlock the all-new Payback camo!



LIMITED-TIME MODES (ARENA):

- Close Quarters (Returning)

- Glitched (Returning)

- Crash 24/7 (New)



CORE ARENA MAP ROTATION (15):

- Parks

- Military Base

- Missile Silo

- Pit

- Paintball

- Fall

- Crash (Day)

- Crash (Night)

- Compound

- Decimation

- Underground

- Container Yard

- Invasion

- Goal (Premium Edition)

- Trench (Premium Edition)



FREE LOADING SCREEN:

- The Battle of Zarya Isle Event Keyart



GENERAL:

- Crosshair is now visible at all times besides skydiving, parachuting or weapon inspecting

- New safe zone locations on Zarya Isle Battle Royale

- Increased the range of which you can hear footsteps and gunshots

- Adjusted position of ACOG Sight

- Adjusted position of AP Sight

- Adjusted position of T4 Sight

- Loot crates and inventory can now be accessed in Free Roam

- Removed a change introduced in v5.0 which automatically closed the loot crate interface upon taking damage

- Improved visibility of challenge interface

- Improved AI accuracy and hitboxes

