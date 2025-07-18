- Mac launch fix
- Mouse inversion
- Minor sector optimization
- Shader compilation optimization
- Pumpjack draggable fluid fix
- Bigger conveyor widget
- Map centering on player
- Map icon culling
- Deferred map initialization
0.20.0 patch 1
