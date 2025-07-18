 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19278128
Update notes
  • Mac launch fix
  • Mouse inversion
  • Minor sector optimization
  • Shader compilation optimization
  • Pumpjack draggable fluid fix
  • Bigger conveyor widget
  • Map centering on player
  • Map icon culling
  • Deferred map initialization

macOS Evospace Mac Depot 1013542
