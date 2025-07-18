Today the team deployed an update to the Public Test Server for the next major Fallout 76 patch.

Full patch notes for this update are below.

Combat

Miscellaneous Combat Balance Changes:

Fixed a few cases of thrown weapons not scaling with player level.

Pain Train once-again scales its damage with player level.

Adjusted the Hat Trick perk to deal 70% damage per bounce instead of 80%.

Adjusted the Concentrated Fire perk to increase VATS hit chance for non-automatic weapons by 4/8/12% per shot (automatic is still 1/2/3%).

Changed the V63 Laser Carbine's AP cost back to 30 instead of 40.

Ultracite Ammo has returned to the contextual ammo pool.

Increased the damage of the following weapons:

.50 Cal Machine Gun: 42 -> 52

Light Machine Gun: 42 -> 47

Minigun: 25 -> 29

Gatling Gun: 103 -> 112

Gauss Minigun: 53 -> 59

Flamer: 32 -> 42

Plasma Caster: 87 Physical, 87 Energy -> 103 Physical, 103 Energy

Cryolator: 47 -> 52

V63 Laser Carbine: 47 -> 59

Reduced the damage of the following weapons:

Ultracite Laser Gun: 87 -> 80

Mod Changes:

"True" mods now primarily improve crouching and sighted aim for weapons (highest overall precision).

"Stabilized" mods now increase the ability to use a weapon accurately while moving but benefit less from crouching and ADS.

"Aligned" mods now increase V.A.T.S. hit chance and reduce AP cost.

Adjusted some weapon mods to be more consistent in how they change weapon durability.

Fixed an unintended interaction with Plasma Gun Pulse Capacitors and Flamer Barrels.

Fixed some inconsistent applications of semi-auto -> auto mod damage adjustments on Plasma Flamer mods.

Adjusted the Brotherhood Recon Rifle to have slightly higher damage, but higher AP cost, higher recoil, higher weight, and lower durability.

Fixed an issue where the Crossbow Prime Frame had much longer range than intended.

Fixed an issue where Ultracite Laser Gun Sniper barrel mods would deal less damage than intended when fully charged.

Fixed incorrect VFX on the V63 Laser Carbine when using the Explosive legendary mod

Adjustments to Semi-Automatic -> Automatic Weapon Mods:

Note: This is in addition to the existing effects of these mods.

Ammo Capacity: +30% -> +50%

Now reduces reload speed by 10%

Adjustments to Large Magazines:

Note: This applies to most mods that increase ammo capacity without providing an additional effect such as quicker reloads or armor penetration.

Ammo Capacity: +50% -> +100%

Weapon Draw Time: +25% -> +35% (slower)

Reload Time: +20% -> +35% (slower)

Sighted Transition Time: +20% -> +35% (slower)

Weight: +35% -> +50%

Durability: -7.5% -> -10%

Value has been decreased to +25% on the other ammo capacity mods (the Large Magazine mods listed above will remain at +40%)

Adjustments to Hardened Receivers:

Note: This does not apply to Hardened receivers and similar mods on weapons which are automatic by default (.50 Cal Machine Gun Heavy Barrel, etc.)

Bonus Damage: +25% -> +35%

Recoil: +10% -> +15%

AP Cost: +10% -> +15%

Weight: +25% -> +30%

Durability: -7% -> -12.5%

Value: +35% -> +40%

Prime Receiver Changes

Note: Prime Receivers still deal an additional +65% damage to Scorched enemies, increase the weapon's range, etc.

Damage Bonus: +100% -> +35%

Action Point Cost: +25% -> +15%

Weight: +50% -> +30%

Value: +100% -> +50%

Plasma Gun, Enclave Plasma Gun, and Gatling Plasma Splitter mod changes:

Base Damage: Now +40%

Removed 25% additive damage bonus

Fire Rate: Now -35%

Range: Set to 59 -> Reduce by 35%

Durability: -7.5% -> -15%

Fire Rate: Now -35%

Adjustments to Cone of Fire, Recoil, etc. now are relative to the weapon's base properties rather than set to specific values regardless of weapon.

Laser Gun and Ultracite Laser Gun Splitter mod changes:

Base Damage: Now +40%

Removed +50% additive damage bonus

Laser Gun and Ultracite Laser Gun Sniper mod changes:

Base Damage: +25% -> +35%

Fire Rate: Now -40%

AP Cost: +35% -> +55%

Plasma Gun and Enclave Plasma Gun Sniper mod changes:

Base Damage: Now +35%

Removed +100% additive damage bonus

AP Cost: +35% -> +55%

Increased the range of the following weapons:

Gauss Minigun: 125 -> 175

Cryolator Changes

Ammo Capacity: 25 -> 50

Crystallizing Barrel: Range: +75% -> +200% Ammo Capacity: Now -50% (resulting in 25 ammo capacity, same as before this update) Damage Bonus: Now 35%



Nuka Grenade Changes:

751 Damage -> 257 Damage

Once-again damages enemies through walls. Dev Note: We'll be revisiting this once we've had time to look into issues with enemies getting stuck in terrain.



Perks

Instances of Ammo Spender now appear as Bullet Storm.

The amount of ammo spent needed to obtain one stack of Bullet Storm has been reduced to 25 ammo spent (from 50 ammo spent).

Workshop

We’ve made a bunch of improvements to make the building smoother and more intuitive:

Build/Modify Mode: Input changed from X to Q for easier access.

New Navigation Option: Use Shift + WSAD to move around menus faster.

Recent Category: Quickly find your latest items with the updated Recent Subcategory.

Filters: Player can now filter by Buildable, Unlockable, and Known items

Reorganization Based on PTS Feedback:

Car Gate moved to Fences.

Laser Tripwire moved to Traps.

Firebrand Lights added to Fire.

Beer Keg Dispensers moved from Displays to Producers.

Communal Firepit added to Player Benefits.

Quantum Tipsy Tom Counters moved to Vending Machines.

Stool added to Seating.

Vault Nightstand repositioned to Surfaces.

Typewriters, Desk Fans, Vinyl Crates, and Loose Vinyl's added to Clutter.

Atlantic City Roulette Table and Atlantic City Dice Table added to Entertainment.

Closed Coffin and Tombstones added to Holiday.

Fishing Net and Heavy Timber Planks added to Outdoor.

Animal Pelt and Skin Rugs are now grouped together.

Vault Boy Statues are now grouped together.

UI & Quality of Life Tweaks: