Hey everyone,

This patch contains the ability to customize your crosshair style and various other improvements/fixes:

Added Crosshair style customization (different PNGs)

Added Hover over locked weapons to see what unlocks it

Add input hotkey for Toggle HUD

All enemies on ground floor (including outside) need to be killed to progress on Oil Prince now

Adjustments to Cathedral level on Upper area

Set default max FPS to a value (e.g. 90)

FIXED (I think?): Shield enemy goes all limp after being kicked

FIXED: ALT+F4ing during loading into a level breaks the checkpoint system and makes all enemies not spawn, and player character doesn’t use the proper spawn points

FIXED: Can’t navigate Hair section with controller properly

Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports, I'm hoping to have the next patch out by Monday/Tuesday with more fixes.