18 July 2025 Build 19278112 Edited 18 July 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

This patch contains the ability to customize your crosshair style and various other improvements/fixes:

  • Added Crosshair style customization (different PNGs)

  • Added Hover over locked weapons to see what unlocks it

  • Add input hotkey for Toggle HUD

  • All enemies on ground floor (including outside) need to be killed to progress on Oil Prince now

  • Adjustments to Cathedral level on Upper area

  • Set default max FPS to a value (e.g. 90)

  • FIXED (I think?): Shield enemy goes all limp after being kicked

  • FIXED: ALT+F4ing during loading into a level breaks the checkpoint system and makes all enemies not spawn, and player character doesn’t use the proper spawn points

  • FIXED: Can’t navigate Hair section with controller properly

Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports, I'm hoping to have the next patch out by Monday/Tuesday with more fixes.

