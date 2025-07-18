 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19278034 Edited 18 July 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Ghost Mode Boost Bug

    Boost no longer fails after toggling ghost mode. Speedometer now reflects correct speed during boost.

  • Refinery Supply Ore Bug

    Supplying non-existent ores no longer triggers cargo disappearance animation. UI translation issue also resolved.

  • Food and Oxygen Not Depleting

    Oxygen and food now properly deplete over time as intended.

  • Cannot Pick Up After Selling Cargo

    Mining and picking up cargo now works correctly even after selling all cargo.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3329631
