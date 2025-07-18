Ghost Mode Boost Bug
Boost no longer fails after toggling ghost mode. Speedometer now reflects correct speed during boost.
Refinery Supply Ore Bug
Supplying non-existent ores no longer triggers cargo disappearance animation. UI translation issue also resolved.
Food and Oxygen Not Depleting
Oxygen and food now properly deplete over time as intended.
Cannot Pick Up After Selling Cargo
Mining and picking up cargo now works correctly even after selling all cargo.
Development Update #19
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update