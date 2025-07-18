Hello everyone!

We bring a delightful mix of new plushies to snuggle, lots of balancing changes, UI and controller improvements (hello, Steam Deck players!), and a round of bug squashing. We’ve also made some behind-the-scenes performance and audio tweaks to keep things feeling fresh and polished. 💫

Patch Notes 🗒️ Little Sim World version v0.52.20

🧸 Seven New Plushies to Collect & Cuddle! 🐾

A fresh batch of adorable plushies has arrived in Little Sim World, and they’re ready to join your cosy collection! Whether you're decorating your room or just need a cute companion, these soft little friends bring charm and personality to any space.

Capybara Plushie: Calm, cool, and always chillin’.

Devil Plushie: Mischievously cute.

Witch Plushie: A little magic for your shelf.

Dino Plushie: Prehistoric and precious.

Egg Plushie: Soft, round, and totally lovable.

Pomeranian Plushie: Floofy and full of energy.

Ribbon Cat Plushie: Elegant, mysterious, and oh-so-huggable.

Balancing Updates ⚖️

All Needs got their passive drain rates slightly reduced!

The depletion rate of all needs when running has also been slightly reduced!

The "Intoxicated" status effect got a slight nerf.

We no longer display an item Tier; instead, we are displaying the City Reputation Level required for that item. Due to a lot of feedback about confusion, we decided to simplify things!

📊 UI Fixes & Updates + Controller & Steam Deck Support 🎮

Fixed date skipping to next year when loading a save on the last day of the year.

Fixed days passed to show the correct number of days that have ended.

Fixed autosave to hide when being disabled while animating.

Fixed BodyShape slider to be editable with a controller.

Fixed BuildMode to hide the cursor on exit.

Fixed hidden cursor to be locked instead to stop being able to hover over objects in the bottom left corner.

UI QOLs:

Skin Tone and Body Shape sliders must be toggled on before that can be edited

Popups with dialogue-like messages (level up) can be dismissed using the same key as skipping normal dialogue messages.

Interaction menu has been changed to keep the last selected interaction button highlighted, so you don't need to keep holding the joystick on the interaction to interact (but you can still hold if you prefer).

Build Mode / Cooking / Crafting UI offset adjusted to fit smaller screens like Steam Deck.

Updated input system, which includes:

Support for Xbox controllers over USB on macOS, using macOS's default driver.

Fixed an issue on macOS which didn't detect up-left DPAD presses for Xbox controllers.

Fixed re-enabling the Virtual Mouse Input component may sometimes lead to strange behaviour.

🛠️ Performance & Audio 🎵

Fixed AutoSave timer to use unscaled time, so speeding up the game will no longer trigger saving many times.

All the equippable items got some changes to slightly save some RAM usage.

Fixed memory leak caused by tooltips not being destroyed when hidden, making the game lag the longer you play.

Now players can better hear Weather SFX inside their houses.

General Fixes 🎯

If you happened to have an unremovable infinite stack of magazines in your backpack, say goodbye to it!

Fixed CC Appearance to randomise skin tone and body shape on start correctly.

Doors and gates are now displaying the correct direction when facing backwards.

Top socket asymmetrical clothes are now displayed as you would expect them to be.

Fixed Instances of Character feet displaying odd colours on open shoes.

Fixed players missing quests phone calls.

Missing main quests should be added again through new phone calls, unlocking your progress.

If your Little suddenly stopped wanting to eat edible leaves for a while, after opening the game and waiting half a day they'll be able to start eating leaves again!



Known Issues 🐛