Howdy, Pardners!



I'm excited to announce a new content update for Wormtown!



Welcome, Wormlings!



Wormlings are small AI controlled Worms with unique attacks and behaviors. Wormlings can be played against entirely co-op with a team of Pardners, solo, or added into standard games alongside player-controlled Worms too! Check out the match settings panel for a new section devoted to the Wormlings.



Wormlings first spawn in as eggs that will slowly hatch over time. Throwing an egg into the Train Furnace gives a good chunk of fuel - but beware, the egg can hatch in your hands! Damaging eggs by throwing them also increases how fast they'll hatch.

Dev Note: Since Wormtown first released, common feedback from players has been there isn't a way to play Wormtown solo or with just a couple friends (I mean, you CAN 1v1, but good luck surviving Pardner!). The Friend's Pass was always intended to help alleviate this issue, but I understand sometimes it's difficult getting all the homies together. The Wormlings add many more possibilities and customization for balancing games with all numbers of players now. Have a game where 1 Worm is getting stomped but 2 Worms would be too strong? Add some Wormlings into the mix! Want to play a pure co-op game with maxed out Wormling spawns for sheer chaos and hilarity? Want to speedrun a solo escape against Wormlings? Now you can!

Alongside the Wormlings, this patch brings some bug fixes and quality of life changes

Change Log:



New Additions:

+ Added 5 AI Wormlings (I'll let y'all find out what they do for yourselves!)



Note: Train Horn and Cymbal Monkeys will blind and scare Wormlings, causing them to flee and unable to target Pardners for a time



Changes:

Snake Oil now gives a permanent +10% move speed buff, alongside the random healing after Worm Escape

Snake Oil random health gain rescaled from 3-13 to 1-10

Right Clicking on a slider in the Cosmetics menu now resets it's value to it's default

Worms no longer see Pardner Heart Jar digestion timers on their HUD

Cactus Fruits are now red again (Rejoice!)

Slightly increased the Pardner camera FOV from 60 > 65 (slightly zoomed out)

The "kicked players" list gets reset only on a full restart of the game now, as opposed to when a new lobby was created. Should help with those rare times when a player keeps attempting to join after being kicked

Replaced the text chat emojis in-game with Wormtown emojis (Shout outs to https://linktr.ee/BillDaDinosaur for the fantastic art!)

You now get +100xp just for finishing a game

Removed collision between Pardners and ragdolls, as they were easy to get hung up on



Bug Fixes:

Fixed Ziplines being unusable if they landed inside of the Train Furnace

Reworked the code on how Worms detect Pardners, this should make visability more consistent (especially in higher latency games) and help players on lower end CPUs who weren't always seeing the pings from Pardners



I hope everyone enjoys the new update!



I've been hard at work on my next game as well, hoping to announce more in the coming months. So stay tuned for that!



As always,

Stay safe out there, Pardners