A small update with interface changes has been uploaded:

Formatting large numbers separated by a space of three digits. In the "1 000 000" style

Now you can find out what weight/volume an inventory cell occupies. For example, how much 5000 apples total weight.

Now, on the slider for transferring items between units, as well as on the slider for selling/throw items, you can specify the exact number from the keyboard (an input field has been added)A bug was also fixed when the player clicked on the slider frame and its value was reset to 1.