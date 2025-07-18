 Skip to content
18 July 2025
A small update with interface changes has been uploaded:

  • Formatting large numbers separated by a space of three digits. In the "1 000 000" style

  • Now you can find out what weight/volume an inventory cell occupies. For example, how much 5000 apples total weight.

  • Now, on the slider for transferring items between units, as well as on the slider for selling/throw items, you can specify the exact number from the keyboard (an input field has been added)A bug was also fixed when the player clicked on the slider frame and its value was reset to 1.

  • The weight/volume in the inventory of the ship or station is now rounded (so that fractional numbers in the style of 253414,354 kg and 70,356 m3 are not visible), however, you can find out the exact weight/volume simply by pointing the mouse there. At the same time, the inventory of crew members is not rounded (as there are no such large numbers by weight/volume)

