It's been a while since you've last heard of Capt. Jawline and from our team, hasn't it? That changes now! Our crew is taking Townseek on a remote trip to Japan and heading to BitSummit! We're bringing a brand new look in tow and a new adventurous demo for all of you who've been eager to play it! 🦈

That's right! Our Townseek Demo is back on Steam again! If you've not had the opportunity to take a trip through Explora yet, now's the best time to do so! Fly at your own pace, trade over 200 items between five different towns, upgrade and customise your airship, discover landmarks, find random events, and much more!

And if you're a returning player, there're a ton of new things to discover as well! We've rewritten the early game and its story, improved gamepad support, have a new photo mode for you to take photos of your journey, new cosmetics to equip, new conversations to have with hosts, and a lot more! As a heads-up, the demo is currently only available in English, but we're working to add more languages to the demo (including Japanese, Chinese, and others) soon!

We're really proud of the progress that we've made these last few months. The game has never played better! ✨

In addition to that, since we think this demo is finally a great representation of the full game, your save data from this demo will carry over to the full game! You'll be able to pick where you left off with your item collection, journal pages and quests. 🎉

If you've enjoyed it or if you found any issues, give us a review on our demo page ! You can also send us your feedback through the Steam Forums or join our Discord Server to report to us any issues or suggestions you have!

We still don't have a new release date for the game just yet, but we're working towards it! We hope to have more news about it soon. While we've been quiet, we've been working non-stop on a lot of things that we think you're going to enjoy!

You can also notice that we're progressively giving a facelift to all the game's artwork with a new look! We've got a new key art updated to match the game's art style since our original key art better matched the original jam game artwork. We also have a new logo to go along with it. Gone are the days when we'd be called Ownseek. Explora has never looked better!

Alongside Townseek, our publisher at Super Rare Originals also has a few other games with their own demos during BitSummit, with Phantom Squad, Moros Protocol and Gecko Gods all getting a piece of the action if you'd like to check those out! 🦎

Well then, our demo is waiting! The whole world is your sea now, so set sail and see all it has to offer! Cheers! 🐳