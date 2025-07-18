Hi everyone!

As promised, we’re delivering more bug fixes in today's release - addressing many of the remaining less critical issues. Thank you for your bug reporting!

To spice it up a little, we've also added a new ladder-climbing feature, now allowing you to seamlessly walk onto locomotives to climb up, without jumping. You can also climb ladder-equipped cars and buildings, adding to the immersion. For the full listing of what's new, please see:

B99.6 Changelog

As previously announced, we're already working on the next major update, B100. It will likely take a very long time to do, but also be absolutely worth it! For more information, please see:

We’ve really enjoyed reading your feedback on the current state of the game, and we're excited for what’s ahead! Thank you for all your support!

-Your DV Team