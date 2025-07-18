New Rarities Unveiled!

Hey collectors, traders, and probability optimists— We’ve been watching the Steam market sparkle with activity. Turns out you really love your cards! So, we decided it was time to raise the stakes. Today, we introduce two brand-new rarities that will reshape your grind, thrill your drops, and maybe even challenge your luck:

💎 New Rarities Added

AncientSecret Chance: 0.01% (1 in 10,000) These cards are as mysterious as they are elusive. Legends say they whisper secrets to the chosen few…

Holozenith Chance: 0.001% (1 in 100,000) Truly the crown jewel of our collection. Only 11 Holozenith cards exist. Owning one feels like you've bent probability itself.

🔥 Why So Rare?

We noticed how much you enjoy selling and trading your cards on the Steam market. So we created these rarities with extreme value and prestige in mind. Getting one feels less like loot and more like legacy. There are already dozens of AncientSecret cards out there, and they’re fast becoming community legends.

So go forth, open those packs, and may your odds be ever in your favor. (Or at least mathematically forgiving.)

Join our Discord Now to share your feedback, and while you’re there, check out our other games.

— Alkame Games



🎮 Play Now!

Wishlist Now!