Level 7 now available - explore new challenges and adventures!
New monsters added to enhance gameplay variety
Complete visual overhaul of wands and all magical items
Updated graphics bring a fresh look to your magical arsenal
Fixed issue with beds not functioning properly
Galdia Version Update - Alpha 2.0 - 07/18/25
