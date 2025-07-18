 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19277733 Edited 18 July 2025 – 16:52:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Content:

Level 7 now available - explore new challenges and adventures!
New monsters added to enhance gameplay variety

Improvements:

Complete visual overhaul of wands and all magical items
Updated graphics bring a fresh look to your magical arsenal

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue with beds not functioning properly

Enjoy the latest update and happy adventuring!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3692371
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3692372
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link