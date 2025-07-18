Tutorial for mantra meditation is now easier and more convenient to access.

Fixed an issue where Chinese text appeared too small in the guide panel.

Fixed several Korean language issues.

Due to the large amount of content and languages, we haven't been able to thoroughly check for all issues that may affect the experience.

Our team is actively monitoring the community to gather complex bug reports, especially those related to the Chinese language setting.We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will learn from this experience to improve

Hotfixes will be released soon, focusing on major experience-related bugs first.

Minor issues will be addressed gradually. Our goal is to deliver both high quality and a rich amount of content.

Please help us by providing screenshots, bug descriptions, and logs so our dev team can fix issues faster.