Patch Notes for 0.9.5

Faction Window Overhaul

Augmentation Department

Increase the chance of retrieving augments and implants from enemy corpses



Remove the maximum health penalty from augments



Allow you to install Quasimorphic body parts



Management Department

Gain unlimited access to the corporation’s station inventories



Boost the production speed of their stations



Increase Power and Technology gains from missions for your faction



Requisition allied squads for missions



Even change your faction’s alliance — for example, you could make your faction part of the Emerald Cult, and Tezctlan will stop attacking your stations!



Random Events

Story Missions and Two Endings

New Items & Traits, Balancing

Voice Acting

Greetings, mercenaries!We’re continuing preparations for Patch 0.9.5 and plan to release it closer to the end of the month.However, all new content is already available in the Beta branch.Please note: the Beta version may be unstable!So, what’s in store in this update?The long-awaited addition: you can now track the requirements for story missions!We've updated the Faction Strategies window: it now not only shows what missions a faction can generate but also what they may require from you to advance their storyline.When subscribed to a faction, this information is also displayed in the top-left corner of the space UI.The new Augmentation Department allows you to craft augments and implants (if you have the necessary licenses). Its upgrades will:The Management Department lets you take control of a minor corporation. With it, you can:The first iteration of the random events system is here to add variety to missions.You may now encounter unexpected situations like third-party intervention in combat!Another reason to keep good relations with factions: from time to time, they may send you helpful gifts.Four new story missions have been added for the Civilian Resistance, leading to two different endings that will forever alter the balance of power in the Solar System.These missions become available after completing “Manifesto” and “From Spark to Flame” missions.In the previous Beta update, we introduced many new items — some with placeholder graphics. Now, their visuals have been added!We’ve also introduced five new weapon traits: Suppressive Fire, Collimator, Laser Sight, Backstab, and Corrosive.Weapon traits have been slightly rebalanced — some weapons had too many.Faction reward lists were updated.Loot generation in missions was slightly adjusted — and we’ll continue tweaking it based on feedback.We’ve updated the enemy voice line roster!Throughout the Beta, we gradually added new NPC voice lines, and as of today, the full set is finally in the game.Huge thanks to PolitelyWicked, SarahRavenVictoria, VielleART, Archives (press 'q' to quaff), Suspicious Wizard, and Toshlyra for lending their voices!The Beta is available now in the appropriate branch in the game’s Steam settings.In 2–3 weeks, the patch will go live in the default version!