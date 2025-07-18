 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Hey everyone!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been hard at work overhauling and cleaning up our codebase. It was tough, but we made it through! Along with that, we've shipped a bunch of optimizations, bug fixes, and a brand-new floor — created in collaboration with the composer yungalligator.

If you run into any bugs or if something in the game feels off, don’t hesitate to reach out — text in our Discord or drop a comment below this post. We’ll get on it quickly!

Very soon, we’ll be diving into development of new biomes, enemies, and unique items. Thank you all so much for sticking with us and supporting the project. It bears repeating — KLETKA wouldn’t be nearly as big or bold without our amazing community. And we’re just getting started.

Wishing you a great day!

General

  • Fixed Ignitor causing crash.

  • Adjusted physical materials for some small objects.

  • Improved hit impacts and effects across various surface types.

  • New floor added: Disco — featuring a track by yungalligator!

  • Spray paint now comes in multiple colors!

  • Major CPU performance optimizations.

  • Loot spawn balance reworked.

  • Mimics are way more dangerous now...

Fixes

  • Fixed broken door spawns near Kletka itself on the client side.

  • Health widgets redesigned.

  • Mines can now be detonated by gunfire.

  • Quickbar item name display fixed.

  • Familiars movement corrected.

  • Familiars are now disabled during Kletka rides and re-enabled when exiting onto a floor.

  • Familiars now attack only aggroed enemies.

  • Gas mines now only damage living entities.

  • Save file health restoration now works as intended — for real this time.

  • Certain doors can now be destroyed by gunfire.

  • If you somehow get stuck in a trap several meters away — don’t worry, it will now instantly release you.

  • Holding Alt in third-person camera mode no longer inverts your movement direction.

  • Enemies can now escape traps properly.

  • Hardcore difficulty can no longer be changed when launching from a save file.

  • Picking up items from meat growths now displays correctly.

  • Living Slimes are not getting any fall damage anymore.

Music

  • New cassette from yungalligatorPressure.

  • New Factory track from crystal lotusKOPTILNYA.

  • New Flood Curse track from EskimoAfalina.

Thumbnail by ❖E Z ᗩ I ᗰ ᗷ O Y❖

