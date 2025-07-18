The Combat update is here! Bringing a bunch of new functional blocks and the last shape tutorial level!
Full Changelog:
New Additions
Added the GUN block! Attach this block to a rotating tracker or moving player tracker for some cool results!
Added the Rotating Player Tracker! This block is similar to the moving Player Tracker, but instead it rotates toward the player.
Added the Appearing Block! This block will be invisible by default, but a signal can be specified to make it show up.
Added the Delay Signal block! With this logic block you can set an input, an output signal and a delay between the two. I've found this type of operation to be pretty useful while making tutorial levels.
Added the Timed Signal block! This block will loop between an enabled and disabled state sending an output signal only when it's enabled.
Added the Ability Gain Portal! This portal (I know, bad name choice, they're more like gates) will reset your ability cooldown when passed through. Useful when combined with the new "infinity" cooldown.
Added a tutorial level for the circle! This can be found in the demo levels section next to the other tutorials. This time I've added a handful of secrets and a little teaser for the campaign!
Added a new "Player Health" option in the level settings! By default this is now set to 3, but old levels are unaffected and will stay at 1.
Changes
Added a "Target Player" option in the inspector for both player trackers. This is so that the trackers know which player to track in multiplayer. By default this is set to 1, meaning the host, but can be set to any other number, including 0 which will set it track every player locally. (So the effect will be unsynced)
Ability cooldowns can now be set to infinity! This means you will not recharge your ability automatically at all. Slide the slider to the max setting to enable this. Useful when combined with the new Ability Gain Portals!
Updated editor visuals for the Automator block and the Text Area block to increase visibility.
Bugfixes
NOT Gates now work again! I accidentally broke them last update, they should be fixed now.
Fixed the typing animations not pausing when the game was paused.
Fixed demo level thumbnails not showing up for new players. That one's pretty bad, thankfully this should only have been a bug for about two days.
Changed files in this update