The Combat update is here! Bringing a bunch of new functional blocks and the last shape tutorial level!



Full Changelog:



New Additions

Added the GUN block! Attach this block to a rotating tracker or moving player tracker for some cool results!

Added the Rotating Player Tracker! This block is similar to the moving Player Tracker, but instead it rotates toward the player.

Added the Appearing Block! This block will be invisible by default, but a signal can be specified to make it show up.

Added the Delay Signal block! With this logic block you can set an input, an output signal and a delay between the two. I've found this type of operation to be pretty useful while making tutorial levels.

Added the Timed Signal block! This block will loop between an enabled and disabled state sending an output signal only when it's enabled.

Added the Ability Gain Portal! This portal (I know, bad name choice, they're more like gates) will reset your ability cooldown when passed through. Useful when combined with the new "infinity" cooldown.

Added a tutorial level for the circle! This can be found in the demo levels section next to the other tutorials. This time I've added a handful of secrets and a little teaser for the campaign!