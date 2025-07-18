Highlights:

- All the reamining stages have been updated with new graphics and better object placement! - Language options have been added! You can now play the game in Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean in addition to English.

- Improved UI and cutscene scaling on different aspect ratios.

- Improved loading times.

- Removed the "number of objects to find" Free Play setting as most stages couldn't generate enough objects to justify it. Sorry!

Other stuff:

- Various tweaks and adjustments to UI.

- Fixed a bug where the same object could be found twice if you clicked fast enough.

- Fixed several bugs related to stages not resetting properly.

- Fixed the time bonus and penelties doing nothing if time limit wasn't also selected - the timer now defaults to 30 seconds per objects in that case.