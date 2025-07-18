Highlights:
- All the reamining stages have been updated with new graphics and better object placement! - Language options have been added! You can now play the game in Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean in addition to English.
- Improved UI and cutscene scaling on different aspect ratios.
- Improved loading times.
- Removed the "number of objects to find" Free Play setting as most stages couldn't generate enough objects to justify it. Sorry!
Other stuff:
- Various tweaks and adjustments to UI.
- Fixed a bug where the same object could be found twice if you clicked fast enough.
- Fixed several bugs related to stages not resetting properly.
- Fixed the time bonus and penelties doing nothing if time limit wasn't also selected - the timer now defaults to 30 seconds per objects in that case.
Changed files in this update