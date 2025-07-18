Minor changes this update.
Added a button for deleting profiles.
Made it possible to close panels by hitting the same button used to open them.
Fixed a bug that could cause the comms beacons to not show up when around a planet after unlocking the upgrade.
Fixed a bug that could prevent unlocking upgrades when the exact amount of spare parts was held.
Fixed a bug that could cause the laser to keep firing when it wasn't supposed to.
Fixed a bug that could keep a couple of upgrades being unlockable.
Changed files in this update