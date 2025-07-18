🩸 NECRO SIEGE: Early Access Days Away 🩸

Prepare to Descend into Madness

The gates are opening.

Necro Siege is launching into Early Access soon, and the blood-soaked battle for survival is about to begin. You’ve waited. You’ve watched. Now it’s almost time to grab your weapons, light your last cigarette, and fight like hell.

In this action-horror FPS, you’ll face relentless waves of the undead, demonic horrors, and ancient gods that should never have been awakened. Survive the siege—or be devoured by it.

Early Access is your invitation to shape the chaos. We're building this game with you—expect frequent updates, new maps, fresh horrors, and surprises from beyond the veil.

The siege begins soon. Will you endure it?

👉 Wishlist now. Prepare to fight.