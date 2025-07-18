 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

✉️ Greetings from Norrland – The Land of the Midnight Sun

Greetings from Norrland in Sweden — the land of the midnight sun! ☀️

Up here it's basically 24 hours of sunshine a day*, so what better time to stay indoors and update a blackjack game? 😉

(*Well... close enough.)

🛠️ What’s New in This Patch

Here’s what’s been updated in the latest build:

🎵 More Music

• More background music tracks added — let the cards fall to the beat of the music.

🌍 New Font with Expanded Language Support

• The in-game font has been changed to better support many more Latin-based languages.

• This improves UI consistency and prepares for future translations.

🎨 UI Improvements

• Button positions adjusted

• Text windows refined for readability

💾 Credits Now Save Between Sessions

• This was a requested feature by players — thank you!

• Your credits will now persist when quitting and restarting the game.

• You can still press “New Game” to start over with 100 credits.

💀 Hard Mode – No More Auto Hand Counting

• In Hard difficulty, the card counter is now hidden!

• You’ll have to keep track of your total manually — just like at a real blackjack table.

• Good luck… and maybe bring a calculator. 😉

🌐 New Languages Added

We’ve started expanding support for more Latin-alphabet languages.

Language

ISO Code

Region

Lithuanian

lt

Baltic

Latvian

lv

Baltic

Estonian

et

Baltic

Slovak

sk

Central Europe

Slovenian

sl

Central Europe

Croatian

hr

Balkans

Turkmen

tk

Central Asia

Albanian

sq

Balkans

Welsh

cy

UK

Irish

ga

Ireland

Icelandic

is

Nordic

Luxembourgish

lb

Western Europe

Afrikaans

af

South Africa

Hausa (Latin)

ha

West Africa

💬 Feedback Welcome!

As always, feel free to:

• Post in the Discussions with suggestions or issues.

• Leave a review — it really helps!

Thanks for playing Hit and Stand Blackjack,

— Jeff from Sweden ❤️

Changed files in this update

