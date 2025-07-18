✉️ Greetings from Norrland – The Land of the Midnight Sun

Greetings from Norrland in Sweden — the land of the midnight sun! ☀️

Up here it's basically 24 hours of sunshine a day*, so what better time to stay indoors and update a blackjack game? 😉

(*Well... close enough.)

🛠️ What’s New in This Patch

Here’s what’s been updated in the latest build:

🎵 More Music

• More background music tracks added — let the cards fall to the beat of the music.

🌍 New Font with Expanded Language Support

• The in-game font has been changed to better support many more Latin-based languages.

• This improves UI consistency and prepares for future translations.

🎨 UI Improvements

• Button positions adjusted

• Text windows refined for readability

💾 Credits Now Save Between Sessions

• This was a requested feature by players — thank you!

• Your credits will now persist when quitting and restarting the game.

• You can still press “New Game” to start over with 100 credits.

💀 Hard Mode – No More Auto Hand Counting

• In Hard difficulty, the card counter is now hidden!

• You’ll have to keep track of your total manually — just like at a real blackjack table.

• Good luck… and maybe bring a calculator. 😉

🌐 New Languages Added

We’ve started expanding support for more Latin-alphabet languages.

Language ISO Code Region Lithuanian lt Baltic Latvian lv Baltic Estonian et Baltic Slovak sk Central Europe Slovenian sl Central Europe Croatian hr Balkans Turkmen tk Central Asia Albanian sq Balkans Welsh cy UK Irish ga Ireland Icelandic is Nordic Luxembourgish lb Western Europe Afrikaans af South Africa Hausa (Latin) ha West Africa

💬 Feedback Welcome!

As always, feel free to:

• Post in the Discussions with suggestions or issues.

• Leave a review — it really helps!

Thanks for playing Hit and Stand Blackjack,

— Jeff from Sweden ❤️