✉️ Greetings from Norrland – The Land of the Midnight Sun
Greetings from Norrland in Sweden — the land of the midnight sun! ☀️
Up here it's basically 24 hours of sunshine a day*, so what better time to stay indoors and update a blackjack game? 😉
(*Well... close enough.)
🛠️ What’s New in This Patch
Here’s what’s been updated in the latest build:
🎵 More Music
• More background music tracks added — let the cards fall to the beat of the music.
🌍 New Font with Expanded Language Support
• The in-game font has been changed to better support many more Latin-based languages.
• This improves UI consistency and prepares for future translations.
🎨 UI Improvements
• Button positions adjusted
• Text windows refined for readability
💾 Credits Now Save Between Sessions
• This was a requested feature by players — thank you!
• Your credits will now persist when quitting and restarting the game.
• You can still press “New Game” to start over with 100 credits.
💀 Hard Mode – No More Auto Hand Counting
• In Hard difficulty, the card counter is now hidden!
• You’ll have to keep track of your total manually — just like at a real blackjack table.
• Good luck… and maybe bring a calculator. 😉
🌐 New Languages Added
We’ve started expanding support for more Latin-alphabet languages.
Language
ISO Code
Region
Lithuanian
lt
Baltic
Latvian
lv
Baltic
Estonian
et
Baltic
Slovak
sk
Central Europe
Slovenian
sl
Central Europe
Croatian
hr
Balkans
Turkmen
tk
Central Asia
Albanian
sq
Balkans
Welsh
cy
UK
Irish
ga
Ireland
Icelandic
is
Nordic
Luxembourgish
lb
Western Europe
Afrikaans
af
South Africa
Hausa (Latin)
ha
West Africa
💬 Feedback Welcome!
As always, feel free to:
• Post in the Discussions with suggestions or issues.
• Leave a review — it really helps!
Thanks for playing Hit and Stand Blackjack,
— Jeff from Sweden ❤️
