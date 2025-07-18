- Improved speedometer
- Fixed more than 4 players lobbies
- Improved fps cap and resolution options
- Added "Less vfx" option for weapons
- Fixed more issues around lobbies
HOTFIX STRAFTAT 1.3.3c
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2386721
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2386722
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2386723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update