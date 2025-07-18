 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19277533 Edited 18 July 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved speedometer
  • Fixed more than 4 players lobbies
  • Improved fps cap and resolution options
  • Added "Less vfx" option for weapons
  • Fixed more issues around lobbies

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2386721
macOS Depot 2386722
Linux Depot 2386723
