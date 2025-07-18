We have a new hotfix update for you that also introduces a new feature:

Right-Click Task Prioritisation

By popular demand, you can right-click any object that has a task associated to “prioritise immediately”.

This will immediately get a person to do it now, disregarding schedule or other tasks. Careful: You can get crew members to do infinite tasks this way, like endlessly repeating workbench tasks, until they collapse!

This only works for single tasks, not complex structures (like constructing full barracks).

Hotfix #6 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where states of used objects (like AA guns) would break if you manually move people away from them.

Addressed an issue with a state where AA guns wouldn’t fire.

Fixed an issue of the game breaking when trying to use a workbench mid-moving.

Fixed other errors reported through our game health analytics.

Increased automatic safety zone range from 20m to 50m. If people aren’t assigned to a safety zone, they go to the closes one within 50m.

Fixed a wrong description of dimensions of the Handley Page Hampden in British English.

Issues we are currently working on:

Planes parking in the middle of the runway → We are currently testing different taxi solutions to deal with this issue.

Interruptions through missions results → We are working on an option that lets you decide how you want to be informed about the mission results (full report getting displayed automatically, or you click yourself on the notification to see the report).

Switching workbenches between produce until and repeat can lock them up → We are investigating some cases where workbenches could stop producing like this.

Alarm time and wake-up speed make it impossible to man Bofors in time for attacks → We are testing a new way when the game will alert the base so even without sirens and alarm towers base defences become feasible in early game.

Issues with the pathfinding of NPCs (e.g. getting stuck at doorways)



If you have a problem with your save file: Come to our Discord server , we set up an extra channel where you can upload it so it’s easier for our programmers to check the file and find the cause of the issue.

Thank you so much for playing, and if you haven't already:

Don't forget to review Ground of Aces!

Every review helps us grow the game and unlock more updates. Short or long, honest feedback means the world to us — and yes, we read them all. Your reviews motivate us and push us to make more hotfixes.

We're aiming for— it’s a key milestone that boosts visibility on Steam.

Thank you and happy weekend!