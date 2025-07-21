Hey mechanics!
We've got for you another update with some important fixes and improvements to make your Underground Garage experience even smoother :D
What's New:
Rework of collision system in car editing modes (mechanic, painting, sandblast, repair)
Fix bug with option to mount rims on tires of different size
Fix bugs with changing durability of parts in some cases of interaction with them
Fix of the starting positions of some races
Addition of camera animations at the beginning and at the end of races
As always, thanks for your continued support and feedback <3
All the Best,
The Underground Garage Team
