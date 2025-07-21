 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19277473 Edited 21 July 2025 – 09:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey mechanics!

We've got for you another update with some important fixes and improvements to make your Underground Garage experience even smoother :D

What's New:

  • Rework of collision system in car editing modes (mechanic, painting, sandblast, repair)

  • Fix bug with option to mount rims on tires of different size

  • Fix bugs with changing durability of parts in some cases of interaction with them

  • Fix of the starting positions of some races

  • Addition of camera animations at the beginning and at the end of races

As always, thanks for your continued support and feedback <3

All the Best,

The Underground Garage Team

