Hey mechanics!

We've got for you another update with some important fixes and improvements to make your Underground Garage experience even smoother :D

What's New:

Rework of collision system in car editing modes (mechanic, painting, sandblast, repair)

Fix bug with option to mount rims on tires of different size

Fix bugs with changing durability of parts in some cases of interaction with them

Fix of the starting positions of some races

Addition of camera animations at the beginning and at the end of races

As always, thanks for your continued support and feedback <3

All the Best,

The Underground Garage Team