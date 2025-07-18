The first half of the the new content update is live now! This includes basically everything except for the new maps and new game mode. Rest assured that the second half of content (the two new maps and new game mode) is on its way! I simply had these items in a solid state, and wanted to give you all a little something to tide you over (also there's quite a few bug fixes that should dramatically improve your gaming experience). Now let's go over the details

Combined Game Modes

The game mode select screen now includes a new option, Combine Modes, which can be toggled on and off. While on, any modes the host selects from then on will be added to the combined mode. When playing with a combined game mode, players compete for each included mode; if you win ANY of the modes, you win the round. So if you're playing with all three modes and you collect 50 collection points, collect 50 hat points OR are the last person standing on the map, you win the round. Additionally, if you include Scrapmatch with any other mode, the component blocks are unlocked and can be removed with rivets just as you would if playing Scrapmatch by itself.

Online Character Customization

Character customization has been added to online lobbies. When finished with customizing lobby settings, hosts can move to a character customization screen in a similar process to the offline lobbies. Each connected player will be able to select an outfit. Also added player readying functionality for online lobbies in this screen. When a player is ready to start, he or she can toggle their ready status, and when all players are ready, the game will start.

Lobby Customization

Added a new option to lobby screen that opens new screen that allows the host to configure additional settings.

Randomization Lists - A list of toggleable options for both maps. When playing with random maps, only enabled options from this list are selected. If you want a randomized selection, but don't like some maps, you can disable them here, and they won't be included when randomly selecting maps. Also available for game modes. Hosts can also add combined game modes to mode randomization list.

Physics Customization - Allows host to customize physics settings. Hosts can currently modify player movement speed, jump strength, player gravity strength, and world gravity strength from 50% to 500%. Any modifications here will apply to all players in lobby.

Hide Nametags - Toggle player nametags off. Just in case you find them intrusive (or if they hinder your efforts to play sneakily, especially when playing in the upcoming Ball Pits map)

Additional Character Customization Options

Astronaut helmet

Banana hat

Clown

Crown

Gnome

Kitty ears

Monocle

Viking hat

Bug Fixes and Other Changes

Fixed rendering issue with certain character customization options during collection

Fixed bug causing an empty lobby screen when client joins while host is in map select screen or mode select screen

Lobby list screen's join button and exit button now interact with directional keys as appropriate for their positional layout

No longer displaying Join Lobby button if no lobby is currently selected

Lobby list screen's settings display now resets when re-opening lobby list screen instead of displaying stale information

Changed players' lobby list items to be white on black instead of black on white

Increased size of # of Wins dropdown

Mode and map selects now use checkmarks to indicate currently selected map instead of the ambiguous highlighting

Replaced text on Steam button with Steam logo

Colors for Credits button and Bug report button now invert when selecting

Updated background for rivet count indicator

Added smoother transition to and from ending scene and main menu

Score screen now removes a player's display when that player disconnects

Monitors in Pipeworks now display pipes' direction of travel as intended

Hope everybody enjoys!