We are pleased to announce the contents of ver 2.3.1 update.

This update mainly fixes bugs and adjusts card abilities.

We look forward to your continued support of Dungeon Artifact.

New Features

The pending cards can now be visually identified.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the trigger condition for the trigger ability of "the cross imprint" was incorrect.

Fixed a bug in which enchantments with negative values could not be removed by "unraveling".

Adjustment

We announced that we would be adjusting some cards in Smyrna in the upcoming update schedule, but after thinking about it, we decided to let Fail Note go without adjustment since it is a card from the expansion set.

We have made a slight weakening of only "Mana Absoberation" We have added a few minor weakening.

Upper

Aaron's Staff.

Modified to 3=>2 cost and “select one active card to remove” => “select one active or permanent card to remove”.

Great Magic

Countdown:4 has been eliminated.

Release.

Fixed to cost 3=>2. Also added pending.

Limiter Removal

Fixed to reinforcement +2=>+3.

Inferno Rod

Reworked to the following ability.

Activate every time you play a card 3 times on your turn. You gain Reinforcement +1."

Solid State.

“I can only activate up to 10 cards on my turn.” => “I get -2 to my hand limit.” Reworked to

Thunder Smash.

Fixed to cost 3=>2.

Interrupt

Fixed to 3=>2 cost. Also fixed to 7=>10 damage.

Railgun

Attack range has been corrected to 3=>4.

Storm of Ballet

Kicker cost has been corrected to 2=>1.

Crystal

Gains +1 blessing“ => ”Gains Barrier 3 and +1 blessing".

Hammer of Thunder

Fixed “get +3 reinforcement” => “get +4 reinforcement”.

Cabrera Stone

Fixed so that it only activates when a buff is gained.

Reason: Unintended behavior when enchantment was reduced by cost or when enchantment value was set to 0.

Nerf

Mana Absoption.

“\[Trigger] Make your counter card's MP cost -2.” to "\[Trigger] Each time you play a counter card. You regain 1 MP." to "\[Trigger] Every time you play a counter card, you restore 1 MP.

Reason: Cost reduction is not a feature of Smyrna. Preventing it from making it easier to play counter cards at 0 cost in a row. allow though it is possible to increase MP infinitely since it restores MP.

Abnormal Voltage.

Modified to cost 1=>2.

Reason: Because it was too light, not corruptible, and too useful to produce damage.

<Translated from Deepl>