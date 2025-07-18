Hello everyone!

This is a pretty major update, packed with new gameplay, new items, and lots of improvements, all inspired by your feedback.

We’ve been closely monitoring your suggestions and bug reports, and we’re thrilled to bring many of them into the game today. Let’s dive in!

🔨 New Gameplay: Machine Fixing

From now on, machines can not only get dirty… they can also break!

But don’t worry, you’re now armed with a trusty hammer!

Every machine has parts that can break, more complex machines have more parts, and you can fix them in the new Fixing Tab in the inspection menu.

Here’s how it works:

Open the inspection menu and switch to the Fixing Tab

Hover over highlighted parts of the machine and hold left click to hammer away

Each strike of the hammer has a chance to improve the part’s health

Hit the little hammer icon that appears randomly for a bonus!

We know fixing could become tedious, so…

🧰 Tool Upgrades!

You can now upgrade both your hammer and sponge using Vend Points, directly from the same menu. Stronger tools mean faster, more satisfying maintenance, let us know what you think!

And if you’d rather delegate, you can now assign your staff to the new Mechanic role.

Mechanics will automatically fix machines when their health drops below 50%.



💡 Tip: higher technical skill = faster, more reliable repairs!

To make finding broken machines easier, we’ve also added:

A danger icon

A smoke effect on broken parts

And note: Customers won’t use broken machines!

Also, breaking is less frequent in Idle Mode, so you can keep the game running in the background stress-free.

🪑 Staff Breaks & Office Expansion

Your staff now need to take breaks, and you can now expand your office space to accommodate them!

Expand your office using the Expand button in Build Mode.

During their two-hour mid-shift break, staff will visit the office to rest.

Place hangout spots, chairs, sofas, benches, and even vending machines so they can recover both energy and hunger.

Happier staff perform better, show up more reliably, and level up faster!

You can monitor their mood and stats either by hovering over them for a quick look or by checking the staff menu for a detailed view.

🌸 New Decorations

To help you create the perfect office (and locations), we’ve added tons of new decorations: including awnings, flower pots, lights, and more.

Find them in the Build Menu, no unlocking through the reward machine required!

🎁 Reward Machine Changes

Fixed a rare soft lock bug when using the Reward Machine

Money rewards are now much rarer

Decorative item rewards are now much more common



🎶 4 New Songs!

Our composer, Jellyfox, has crafted four new tracks to chill to while playing.

All are available immediately, enjoy these new earworms and let us know what you think!

🇫🇷 French Language Support

We’re excited to welcome French as the first localized language in Vending Dokan!

The settings menu has been updated to support this, and we’ve even added a few in-game items to celebrate.

Nous espérons que vous apprécierez encore plus le jeu maintenant!

This is just the beginning and more languages are on the way!

💰 Economy Difficulty

Find the game too easy? Too hard?

You can now adjust the economy difficulty in the Settings Menu to tailor the experience to your liking.

🧹 Smaller QoL Changes & Fixes

Build item descriptions no longer clip through the bottom of the screen

You can now access settings from both the main menu and pause menu

Staff should no longer get stuck in doorways

Updated the Twitch API permissions to remove unnecessary scopes

Added the option to disable collision checks when decorating, so you can clip items into each other for more creative freedom

Improved profit UI: profit is now the main number displayed when assigning or buying items for machines, with buy and sell prices alongside it

📝 Roadmap Update

We’ve shuffled a few things in the roadmap, and wanted to keep you all informed:

Lockers while available are decorative for now, their full functionality is coming in a future update, once we gather more data on staff morale.

Assigning staff to locations and machines has also been moved to a future update so we can test staff changes incrementally.

Thank you all for playing, sharing your feedback, and helping us make Vending Dokan even better.

We have another update coming later this month, and plenty more planned beyond that, so stay tuned!

If you’re enjoying the game, you can help us out by leaving a Steam review, it really helps us reach more players and continue to grow.

Thank you for reading, and we’ll see you in the next update!

💛 Aftabi Games Team