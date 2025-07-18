Alpha Net 7.6.7

1 Fix bugs on both sides of the fog of war

2 Register all pottery

3 Add first sculpture item

4 Load first sculpture

5 Add sculpture translation

6 Add sculpture sound effects

7 Add sculpture placement grid

8 Adjust sculpture placement tool

9 Add sculpture placement process

10 Add heart sculpture

11 Add star sculpture

12 Add sundial sculpture

13 Add cross sculpture

14 Add turtle sculpture

15 Add elephant sculpture

16 Add horse stepping on flying swallow sculpture

17 Add tree sculpture

18 Add angel sculpture

19 Add Buddha sculpture

Alpha Net 7.6.6

1 Adjust beehive and spider nest to no longer generate crystals

2 Generate ordinary pottery

3 Load pottery

4 Add pottery mining

5 Add special effects for mining pottery

6 Add two more ordinary pottery

7 Adjust pottery item drop

8 Add three jungle pottery jars

9 Add three spider pottery jars

10 Add three bee pottery jars

11 Add three dungeon pottery jars

12 Fix the bug that the dungeon is not loaded

Alpha Net 7.6.5

1 Adjust the layer of the mid-ground building

2 Adjust the layer of the boss

3 Adjust the speed of the spider boss's movement and collision

4 Add spider's poison gas damage

5 Add spider's eye special effects

6 Fix the bug that NPC is attacked by enemies

Alpha Net 7.6.3

1 Complete the spider's poison gas particle special effects

2 Complete the spider's poison bubble particle special effects

3 Complete the spider web bomb special effects

4 Fix the bug that the bound state image cannot be displayed

5 Modify the spider's collision state

6 Fix the spider's ring venom attack state

7 Modify the spider's collision to multiple