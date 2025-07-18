Alpha Net 7.6.7
1 Fix bugs on both sides of the fog of war
2 Register all pottery
3 Add first sculpture item
4 Load first sculpture
5 Add sculpture translation
6 Add sculpture sound effects
7 Add sculpture placement grid
8 Adjust sculpture placement tool
9 Add sculpture placement process
10 Add heart sculpture
11 Add star sculpture
12 Add sundial sculpture
13 Add cross sculpture
14 Add turtle sculpture
15 Add elephant sculpture
16 Add horse stepping on flying swallow sculpture
17 Add tree sculpture
18 Add angel sculpture
19 Add Buddha sculpture
Alpha Net 7.6.6
1 Adjust beehive and spider nest to no longer generate crystals
2 Generate ordinary pottery
3 Load pottery
4 Add pottery mining
5 Add special effects for mining pottery
6 Add two more ordinary pottery
7 Adjust pottery item drop
8 Add three jungle pottery jars
9 Add three spider pottery jars
10 Add three bee pottery jars
11 Add three dungeon pottery jars
12 Fix the bug that the dungeon is not loaded
Alpha Net 7.6.5
1 Adjust the layer of the mid-ground building
2 Adjust the layer of the boss
3 Adjust the speed of the spider boss's movement and collision
4 Add spider's poison gas damage
5 Add spider's eye special effects
6 Fix the bug that NPC is attacked by enemies
Alpha Net 7.6.3
1 Complete the spider's poison gas particle special effects
2 Complete the spider's poison bubble particle special effects
3 Complete the spider web bomb special effects
4 Fix the bug that the bound state image cannot be displayed
5 Modify the spider's collision state
6 Fix the spider's ring venom attack state
7 Modify the spider's collision to multiple
