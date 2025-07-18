Patch Notes
- Fixed turret audio playback issue
- Reduced boss spawner frequency
- Added a sign within the city
- Adjusted weapon attenuation settings
- Implemented a no-build zone inside the city
- Enabled building on procedural terrain
- Added an audio cue when minerals are insufficient
Community Update #2
Update notes via Steam Community
