Hello, gamers!

I’m beyond thrilled to share that Droned has officially launched into Early Access on Steam! This is a massive milestone for me at Stonegauge Studios, and I can’t wait to see you take control of your drones and dive into the action. Your feedback will be the fuel that drives this game forward, so let’s make it epic together!

Why Early Access?

I’m building Droned as a solo developer with a vision to create a game that evolves with its community. Early Access lets me collaborate with you to refine mechanics, squash bugs, and add features that match your playstyle. The core game is ready to roll, but with your input, we can take it to the next level.

What’s Coming Next?

I’ve got big plans for Droned, and here’s what’s on the horizon:

Bug Fixes : My goal is a smooth experience, so I’ll be tackling any pesky bugs as quickly as possible (fingers crossed there aren’t too many XD).

Expanded Customization : More utility and codex mods to let you fine-tune your drone, promoting deeper strategy and personalized playstyles.

Community-Driven Features: Your ideas will shape the game! From new mods to game modes, I’m open to suggestions via Steam forums and Discord.

Join the Fight

I’m pumped to see new names lighting up the leaderboards and joining the conversation on Discord. Jump into Droned today, share your feedback, and help steer the game’s future. Wishlist or grab it now and connect with me and other players.



Thank you for supporting Droned. Let’s build a drone-battling masterpiece together!



Happy gaming,

Stonegauge Studios