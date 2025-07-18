Although they don't speak much, we wanted to introduce our robots in our native language. And today is the day, Silicomrades can be played in Czech. Although our game is small, short, and not very talkative, we still had to translate more than 650 strings of text, including the names of defects, bonuses, story briefings, hints and quests, all the setting information, the end credits, as well as the entire TWO voiceover monologues found in Silicomrades. We had to involve a different kind of creativity, but we believe the translation was quite successful - we even allowed ourselves to be more allusive in many things and tried to be humorous as well, exactly in the spirit of our studio.

(As you can see in the screenshots, only text strings were translated, translating all assets including texts, turned out to be too complicated for us. But do not worry, these represent only a small fraction of the game!)

What hasn't changed is the name of the setting; Lawtvia remains Lawtvia with all its regulations, forms, authorities, roborats and armies of bureaucrats ready to tear apart anything that doesn't conform to the norm. Enough of the waiting, which, to use a famous independent Czech band's phrase, is "dlouhý jako vytažený tkaničky od bot" and with Czech no longer feeling "jako odpojený a zmatený robot”. All you have to do is switch to Czech in the settings and rediscover and czech out Lawtvia in a different perspective.

And if you have already completed the story of broken robots, nothing will help the game more than a written review on Steam. Let us know how you liked it!