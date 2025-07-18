This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update Notice V0.56 beta

This update will be first released to the testing branch and is expected to be pushed to the public EA version at least one week later.

This update mainly focuses on numerical fixes and some functional optimizations.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where equipment attack and defense stats did not take effect in certain cases. Fixed the problem where character attribute page did not update correctly after changing equipment. Fixed the issue where extra benefits from high-level farming skills did not take effect. Fixed the occasional failure of extra damage bonuses from combat skills "Boshá" and "Hunting". Fixed the issue where happiness and health bonuses at the end of each turn from skills like Qihuang, Cooking, and Pottery did not take effect. Fixed the issue where extra benefits from high-level gathering skills did not take effect. Fixed the problem where the top health UI did not synchronize correctly when taking damage in combat. Fixed the issue where attribute bonuses did not apply after upgrading skills like fishing, hunting, boshá, and farming. Fixed the UI display synchronization issue when attribute bonuses were applied. Fixed abnormal font color display for energy and physique on the HUD interface. Fixed the problem where equipment intended for the Third Uncle was wrongly equipped by the main character in some scenes. Fixed inconsistencies between energy and physique display on the HUD and the inventory. Fixed the issue where the player's position on the minimap would get stuck when switching seasons indoors. Fixed the issue that the main character could still move while the illustration was playing. Fixed incorrect production values for leather-making affected by skills. Fixed the bonus for the new recipe of cooking winter melon being overwritten. Fixed incorrect display of some main character names. Fixed some textual errors.

Optimizations

Balanced farming action rewards: land clearing, sowing, watering all grant experience, and old saves will receive quadruple farming experience retroactively. Improved the cooking interface for more user-friendly menu and ingredient display. Enhanced manufacturing skill info prompts (cooking, silk weaving, Qihuang) by adding clear indicators for material sufficiency. Optimized skill description texts. Improved the facial visual effects of the young lord’s model. Added sound effect for being hit by bamboo arrows in the martial arts mini-game. Improved visual clipping issues between certain characters. Optimized the new game interface by adding talent selection limits prompt and adjusting layout and attribute value display.

New Content and Changes