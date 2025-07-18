 Skip to content
Major 18 July 2025 Build 19276988 Edited 18 July 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added full 4K resolution support.

- Fixed an issue where players were unable to Alt+Tab out of the game.

- Resolved a bug causing the mouse cursor to drift in menus or become stuck in the corner of the screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3233131
  Loading history…
