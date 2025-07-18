Various bugfixes.
- Fixed a non game breaking bug in Gytera Savannah that led to a prototype of the map.
- Added quality of life to transportation thresholds in Jashej West & East
- Removed a large number of aggro on sight enemies and replaced them with more stable variants. Riftworld and some areas remain unchanged.
Game Updated 18/07/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Meta Revelations - Ring Spirits Content Depot 1067031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update