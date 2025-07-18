 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Various bugfixes.

- Fixed a non game breaking bug in Gytera Savannah that led to a prototype of the map.
- Added quality of life to transportation thresholds in Jashej West & East
- Removed a large number of aggro on sight enemies and replaced them with more stable variants. Riftworld and some areas remain unchanged.

