18 July 2025 Build 19276890 Edited 18 July 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiiohoi!


We've been enjoying the sun lately, there's been like 4 sunny days already (double the amount compared to last year)! We've also gotten over 50 reviews on Steam, thus achieving the "Very Positive" status, which is absolutely fantastic and amazing! It's been so nice to read about people's experiences with VB. We've also gotten feedback on our Discord and Steam Discussions. While we are at the holidays at the moment, we found time to do a small patch to fix a few little things.

The stuff
  • fixed a text bug about Poem of Vaski damage reduction percentage
  • fixed a bug where the pointer arrow to Weapon Imbue Altar would spawn to the origin of Tapiola upon gaining Väki


Cya around and enjoy the summer, everyone! And watch for the Sääski!

