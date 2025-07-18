 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community


Conversation Pack 1 is live:

  • 3 new conversation topics added


Updates:

  • The sexual violence trigger warning icon has been updated
  • You can now move the camera using the keyboard by pressing the up and down arrow keys
  • Game accessibility has been improved by reducing the need to switch between keyboard and mouse during conversations. You can now:
  • Press Space to skip to the next dialogue bubble
  • Press Ctrl + Enter to send the final message, then Space or Enter to confirm or cancel
  • The NPC in the first conversation is no longer always the fox
  • A new button has been added to return to the background selection screen when launching a saved conversation
  • Improved detection to reduce false positives during moderation
  • Various spelling corrections


Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when running moderation mode with certain localizations or topics
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when playing the "Solitude" topic


