Conversation Pack 1 is live:
- 3 new conversation topics added
Updates:
- The sexual violence trigger warning icon has been updated
- You can now move the camera using the keyboard by pressing the up and down arrow keys
- Game accessibility has been improved by reducing the need to switch between keyboard and mouse during conversations. You can now:
- Press Space to skip to the next dialogue bubble
- Press Ctrl + Enter to send the final message, then Space or Enter to confirm or cancel
- The NPC in the first conversation is no longer always the fox
- A new button has been added to return to the background selection screen when launching a saved conversation
- Improved detection to reduce false positives during moderation
- Various spelling corrections
Fixes:
- Fixed a crash that could occur when running moderation mode with certain localizations or topics
- Fixed a crash that could occur when playing the "Solitude" topic
