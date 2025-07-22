 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19276871
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES - 18/07/25

Improved:

  • Improvements of the message when units leave your movement

Added:

  • Added “help ?” button in confrontation that opens the full tutorial

  • More variety in units for Merchant towns

Fixed:

  • Fixed icon in speed up tooltip

