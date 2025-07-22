PATCH NOTES - 18/07/25
Improved:
Improvements of the message when units leave your movement
Added:
Added “help ?” button in confrontation that opens the full tutorial
More variety in units for Merchant towns
Fixed:
Fixed icon in speed up tooltip
